https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/10/what-the-state-of-texas-is-asking-scotus-to-do/
RUSH: The Texas Supreme Court case, all over the ballpark on the audio sound bites. The left is of the belief that nothing’s gonna happen. The Supreme Court’s not even going to take the case. Others think that it will be taken up and that it’s going to be proven beneficial to Trump and so forth and so. We’ll not know for a while. Supposedly we’ll get a decision tomorrow.
Let’s grab audio sound bite number 6. Ken Paxton, who is working on the case, he was on with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network “Mornings with Maria” today. Question: “Do you think that you’re gonna hear from the Supreme Court by the end of the week?”
PAXTON: I certainly think we will. I am certainly hopeful. I think they realize, as more states have filed with us that this is a monumental issue that only they can address. And literally it’s true, it’s a fact, only they can address this one. We can’t go to a state court, we can’t go to a federal district court. We have one place, they have the responsibility per the Constitution. We’re asking for them to hear the case.
RUSH: So she says, “Well, explain the genesis of the suit.”
PAXTON: The genesis really came out the last six to eight months where Texas, we were defending against these lawsuits to change our laws by judges, by local officials, whether it related to mail-in ballots, whether it related to signature verification. We ended up winning 12 lawsuits. We won them all, and we protected our election so we in Texas didn’t end up with same type of a situation that Georgia or Wisconsin ended up with. But then it seemed wrong to us that my voters are now disfranchised in a national election where other states didn’t follow state law.
RUSH: Right. So it would seem to be a slam dunk that the court would take the case because there are clear constitutional violations here. Seventeen states support the Texas Supreme Court lawsuit. This is a story at Dallas Morning News. “GOP-controlled states filed motions yesterday backing Texas long shot legal effort. Missouri’s attorney general filed an amicus motion Wednesday afternoon in support of Texas joined by counterparts from 16 other states.”
They are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia. “The 23-page motion urges the court to hear Texas’ allegations, arguing that they are not meddling in other states’ internal affairs. They’re just protecting the value of their own electors.”
Again, what this is about, boil it down to its essence, these four states changed election law in violation of the way election law is changed, according to the state constitutions of these states. Only the state legislatures can change election law in these states, and the state legislatures have had nothing to do with the changes that took place.
In practically every state that’s in question here, the secretary of state, like in Pennsylvania, Boockvar, whatever her name is, or other people within the government, lieutenant governor in some cases, the governor in others, took it upon themselves to arbitrarily change the way electors are chosen. The electors are the people who actually elect the president.
States convene on December 14th, and they conduct the tabulation of electoral votes, which follows the popular vote in each state. So the bottom line here is that constitutionally, if that’s the focus, then the U.S. Constitution has been violated wantonly here by these states. And Texas is saying that we’re not — let me be very clear about this too. Texas is saying we’re not trying to do this to get you to elect Donald Trump. We’re not here for you to overturn the election results. We’re not doing this because we want you to throw out the election. What we want you to do is to penalize these states who have changed electoral law illegally.
The U.S. Constitution is hanging in the balance here because if these four states are allowed to get away with changing something as fundamental as how presidential electors are selected state by state, then the electors in our states are not safe. That’s why 17 states have joined Texas here. It’s all about the United States Constitution and maintaining it, maintaining its integrity, its primacy.
Now, these other states engaged in this activity because we all know what went on. We all know that they stopped counting at the same time. We all know these states were scared to death what was happening with Trump’s lead. They had to stop the count. They had to go find votes. And in the process they changed election law, and the State of Texas is try to make sure the Supreme Court understands the gravity of it.
Now, the opponents here says there’s nothing to see, this is not a serious violation, the court’s not even gonna take this case. That’s how weak it is. President Trump has asked to join Texas in the Supreme Court bid to undo the Biden win, although the people will tell you in Texas that’s not what they’re actually aiming to do. That could be a by-product, but it’s not the reason they’re doing.
This is very important to understand. They’re not asking the court to pick a winner. They’re not asking the court to overturn an election. You see, they think that’ll happen if they get a ruling in their favor anyway. “President Donald Trump asked to join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-shot legal effort at the Supreme Court to reverse Joe Biden’s win in the election.
“Trump earlier in the day vowed to join that case, adding that he or his campaign will also ask to join lawsuits in a number of other states as part of his attempt to reverse the Nov. 3 election results. … Trump, acting ‘in his personal capacity’ as a presidential candidate, seeks to intervene in order ‘to protect his unique and substantial personal interests as a candidate for re-election.’”
Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers have requested a special counsel to investigate the election. Texas representative Lance Gooden, and 26 other House Republicans have written a letter to President Trump requesting that he order the attorney general, William Barr, to appoint a special counsel to investigate the fraud in the 2020 election.
Now, my question, where are the other Republicans? Twenty-seven sounds like a big number, but where the heck are the others? Don’t they realize, if the Democrats are allowed to get away with stealing the White House, they’re never gonna stop stealing elections. I don’t understand what people think is going on here. This is not your average, run-of-the-mill 50 years ago, the dead are voting and that’s why we lost an election. There is something far greater going on here, far more important going on here.
And what you know? The American people, as always, are way ahead of the political class on it.