https://noqreport.com/2020/12/10/the-us-supreme-court-is-ignoring-the-election-and-in-the-process-also-the-law/

The president continues to fight against voter fraud and election malfeasance and is being encouraged by millions of supporters not to concede the election. The recent United States Supreme Court’s decision to reject a case brought by Pennsylvania Republicans to stop the state’s election certification is a cowardly response by the justices. It is the strongest signal yet that the Court has no intention of becoming enmeshed in the election outcome despite evidence of fundamental fraud.

In a positive development for the state of Texas filed a suit against four key states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan claiming that these states conducted “unlawful elections” and arguing that the results are “unconstitutional.” The Court will likely consider that case and decision this week since cases brought forth by individual states are permitted to avoid lower court entanglements and be reviewed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The President has two additional strategies he is pursuing that are gaining traction. The first is the electoral college vote scheduled to take place on December 14th. If the president can convince enough electors from the states that fraud irrevocably impacted the race, he could prevent Joe Biden from securing the necessary 270 votes, and thus halting the election.

A second path for the president to challenge the result occurs on January 6th when Congress takes up the electoral college vote and must certify it. If the president convinces enough state delegations that the election was marred by fraud, then the Congress will not certify the election. If he can favorably succeed in either instance, the president can still find a path to win the election.

