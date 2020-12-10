https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/view-host-joy-behar-claims-kids-develop-white-privilege-school/

(FOX NEWS) – “The View” co-host Joy Behar declared Wednesday that young people would understand White privilege better if schools did a better job educating people about black history.

The ABC News program’s panel was discussing Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who recently made her first media appearance since her parents’ involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. The YouTube sensation said during an appearance on “Red Table Talk” that White privilege was a factor in her family’s transgressions and Behar made it clear she agreed.

“We know that White privilege is everywhere,” she said. “I understand my own White privilege. I always have. I just think about things like that all the time.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

