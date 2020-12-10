https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd27030fcf548787c0108cb
LIVESTREAM 5PM EST: War Room Pandemic Evening Show. Steve Bannon Lays Out Latest In Election Fraud….
(FEE.ORG) – Across America and Europe, many government officials are resuming lockdowns and tightening restrictions in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The collateral d…
Mastercard has terminated the use of its cards on Pornhub, Mastercard told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday….
Another Middle East Peace Deal: Morocco Latest to Establish Ties With Israel. POTUS Pushing To Conclude Process Prior To Second Term….