https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/this-old-tweet-from-npr-on-hunter-biden-should-be-in-the-worst-aged-tweets-hall-of-fame/

On October 22, just weeks before the elections, NPR told listeners regarding the Hunter Biden story that “we don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions”:

Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week’s newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

This belongs in the “Worst Aged Tweets Hall of Fame”:

Can we defund them now?

They really need to answer for this:

Just a reminder that the mainstream media refused to report on the Hunter Biden scandal before the election, and we all know why. https://t.co/jdXzBkUnd1 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) December 10, 2020

Again, we FUND this nonsense:

It’s bad that NPR and PBS pretend to do journalism. It’s far worse that we taxpayers actually fund their biased nonsense. https://t.co/VuO4uTKiix — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 10, 2020

Sheesh.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

