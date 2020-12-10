https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/this-old-tweet-from-npr-on-hunter-biden-should-be-in-the-worst-aged-tweets-hall-of-fame/

On October 22, just weeks before the elections, NPR told listeners regarding the Hunter Biden story that “we don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions”:

This belongs in the “Worst Aged Tweets Hall of Fame”:

Can we defund them now?

They really need to answer for this:

Again, we FUND this nonsense:

Sheesh.

