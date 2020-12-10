https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/10/this-was-bad-faith-all-the-way-down-drew-holden-pulls-the-receipts-on-those-who-buried-the-hunter-biden-story/

If you’ve been reading Twitchy today, you’ve seen quite a few flashbacks to people who wrote off the Hunter Biden story as a distraction or Russian disinformation. Apparently, it was easier to believe that the Russians had planted a laptop filled with incriminating emails in a computer repair shop to help throw the election to President Trump than it was to believe that Biden had been involved in some shady dealings.

We were hoping Drew Holden would post one of his threads naming and shaming those who wrote off the Hunter Biden story before the election and how they’re now acknowledging the fact that he’s been under investigation since 2018, and he came through.

Funny how the story never “spilled over” into the mainstream media.

Yeah, revisit that second presidential debate and Joe Biden’s claims about Hunter.

