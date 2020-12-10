https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/12/10/tom-cotton-calls-for-a-special-counsel-to-investigate-hunter-biden-corruption-n1202790

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate corruption involving Hunter Biden, the son of (likely) incoming President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden notoriously cashed in on lucrative deals in China and Ukraine while his father served as President Barack Obama’s point person on those countries. In the lead-up to Election Day, a former Hunter Biden associate testified that Joe Biden was involved in the deals.

The legacy media, which dutifully suppressed the Hunter Biden scandal ahead of the election, finally deigned to report on the vice president’s son this week after Hunter Biden confirmed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware was investigating his taxes.

In a Fox News interview Thursday, Cotton cited allegations of securities fraud, money laundering, and “a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother” in Western Pennsylvania.

“These investigations span multiple jurisdictions and if Joe Biden becomes president then all of those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month,” Cotton argued. “If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here.”

“The Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for fifty years,” Cotton noted. “Do we really think that that will change if Joe Biden becomes president, the highest office in the land?”

Indeed, many of Biden’s family members appear to have traded on his famous name to rake in cash. In 2007, the FBI investigated Joe Biden’s presidential campaign for “Delaware Way” soft corruption of this sort.

Hunter Biden’s deals with the corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma drew significant attention due to the Democrats’ impeachment effort against President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, even though he had no experience in the gas industry. Joe Biden notoriously pressured Ukraine’s president to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma corruption at the time.

Hunter Biden’s business deals with China are arguably even more damning. Hunter Biden raked in cash, empowering China at America’s expense.

While special counsel investigations are inherently problematic, there is far more evidence of Hunter Biden’s corruption and his father’s alleged involvement than there ever was for Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

