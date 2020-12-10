https://babylonbee.com/news/aliens-wont-reveal-themselves-to-humanity-until-mankind-has-evolved-enough-to-re-elect-trump/
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a historic press conference, Trump confirmed to the world that extraterrestrials exist and that they are in contact with the U.S. Government. Unfortunately, they won't reveal themselves until humanity has evolved to the point where they will re-elect Trump as President of the United States.
The post Trump Confirms Existence Of Aliens, Claims They Won’t Reveal Themselves Until Humanity Has Re-elected Him appeared first on The Babylon Bee.