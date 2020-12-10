https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/report-trump-personally-asks-ted-cruz-to-argue-texas-case/
President Trump personally asked Senator Ted Cruz to argue the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in four battleground states before the Supreme Court, two sources tell @Acosta
— Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) December 10, 2020
President Trump asked Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday if he would be willing to argue a case seeking to invalidate election results in states Trump lost if it reaches the Supreme Court — which is a long shot. Cruz agreed. https://t.co/Szuiy6RaBs
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 9, 2020