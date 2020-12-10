https://www.oann.com/two-gas-explosions-hit-pemex-oil-refinery-at-least-5-hurt-governor/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=two-gas-explosions-hit-pemex-oil-refinery-at-least-5-hurt-governor

December 10, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two gas explosions struck an oil refinery belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex, injuring at least five people, the governor of northern Nuevo Leon state said on Thursday.

Governor Jaime Rodriguez said in a post on Twitter that the explosions were due to an accumulation of gas, adding that the injuries were light but that the individuals were being transported to a local hospital for medical care.

It was not clear how much damage was sustained by the Caderyta facility, but a Pemex source told Reuters that the facility with a crude processing capacity of 275,000 barrels per day remained online.

Pemex’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

