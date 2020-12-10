https://nationalfile.com/update-21-states-now-support-texas-scotus-lawsuit-42-of-america-to-sue-8-of-america/

With today’s additions of Wyoming and Ohio, a total of 21 states – including Texas – are signed on or seek to be signed on to the Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Since Texas filed the suit, over 20 states have joined or expressed an interest in joining. As it now stands, the following states are seeking a Supreme Court remedy to the November 3 election: Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida.

20+ states (red) seek to sue four battleground states (blue)

Late last night in Idaho, the Republican Party overruled the state’s Attorney General, also a Republican, to file an amicus brief seeking to participate in the lawsuit, as Media Right News reported.

.@IdahoMAGAGirl the @IdahoGOP filed to support the Texas SCOTUS lawsuit in lieu of the RINO AG @lawrencewasden who refused to do it himself. Go ID GOP, Recall Wasden! pic.twitter.com/symqf5FFw9 — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) December 10, 2020

Wyoming announced its likely participation in the lawsuit this morning, with the state’s lawmakers sending a letter to the governor that requests the state’s Attorney General to participate in the lawsuit.

Lawmakers in Wyoming have indicated their official participation is forthcoming, with Wyoming Sen. Bo Biteman writing “The Governor responded to my email within minutes and has asked the Attorney General to look into the matter. Stay tuned!”

Similarly, last night Ohio Rep. Al Cutrona and other legislators have urged the state’s attorney general to immediately seek to join the Texas lawsuit.

“It’s time we take a stand to protect our Constitution,” wrote Cutrona. “I am upholding my duty as a legislator, as an American, and as an Ohioan.”

Thus far, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has remained neutral, but urged the Supreme Court to take rapid action on the matter.

The states that announced overnight and this morning may soon be joined by other states. In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds told the media that her state had not yet been invited to participate, as the state’s Attorney General is a Democrat. She indicated that she has asked the legal team to contact her office.

Similarly, reports indicate that at least one elected official in Georgia is seeking to participate in the lawsuit, despite the state being named in the suit itself.

Last night, National File reported that Arizona sought to join the lawsuit, bringing the number to a total of 18.

This article was updated to include news regarding the Ohio Attorney General.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

