https://hannity.com/media-room/update-minneapolis-mayor-says-8m-cut-to-police-a-good-reason-to-be-optimistic-about-the-future/

The Mayor of Minneapolis publicly praised his city council’s decision to slash $8 million from the local police budget Thursday; calling the move a “good reason to be optimistic about the future!”

“We all share a deep and abiding reverence for the role our local government plays in service of the people of our city,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “And today, there are good reasons to be optimistic about the future in Minneapolis.”

Officials in Minneapolis passed the city’s budget for 2021 in recent days; slashing funding for police by $8 million and directing the funds towards “community safety programs” and “violence prevention capacity.”

“The Minneapolis City Council passed our 2021 budget, including the #SafetyForAllBudget package! In 2021, our city will implement mental health emergency response, support community safety programs, add violence prevention capacity and improve police accountability,” posted a local politician on social media.

The Minneapolis City Council passed our 2021 budget, including the #SafetyForAllBudget package! In 2021, our city will implement mental health emergency response, support community safety programs, add violence prevention capacity and improve police accountability. — Steve Fletcher – Minneapolis Ward 3 (@MplsWard3) December 10, 2020

“Thanks and congratulations to everyone who advocated for these important investments to make our city safer and more just. It’s a big win and an important first step toward a transformed system of public safety. Congrats, especially, to co-authors @MplsWard4 and @MplsWard10,” he added.

Read the full report at Fox News.

FINGER POINTING: Minneapolis Mayor Claims He Asked Gov for National Guard During Anti-Police Riots posted by Hannity Staff – 8.04.20 Minneapolis’ far-left Mayor Jacob Frey -who has faced a growing backlash after sections of his city were destroyed in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd- now claims he asked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to deploy the National Guard as the violence unfolded. “The Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a detailed report that shed light on the interaction between the mayor’s office and Walz in the early days of the protest. The governor’s office made it clear that National Guard Troops were ready within 24 hours of the mayor’s informal request, but Frey seems to be unconvinced that the governor’s office took the unfolding crisis as serious as the moment demanded,” reports Fox News. “The report also shows clear fissures in Frey’s relationship with Walz. Frey told the paper that he remembered a press conference that the governor held outside the smoldering Third Precinct when he called the city’s response to the unrest the night before an ‘abject failure,’” adds Fox. “Not just for me, but for so many in our city that were doing everything they could…Everyone was pouring themselves into stemming the violence,” said Frey. Read the full report here. MINNEAPOLIS SPIRALS: Mayor Declares State of Emergency After Apparent Suicide Sparks Riots, Looting posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.20 The Mayor of Minneapolis declared a State of Emergency Wednesday night after a man’s apparent suicide sparked looting downtown; raising new questions over safety and security across the United States. “In his declaration, Mayor Jacob Frey said he requested assistance from Gov. Tim Walz to help restore calm in Minneapolis, as the unrest is more than city authorities can handle. Mr. Frey said he requested help from the National Guard,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “According to local media, violence and looting broke out downtown after rumors circulated online that a man’s suicide was a police shooting. The Associated Press reported that the man who killed himself was a Black homicide suspect,” adds the newspaper. Looting Begins In Minneapolis After Homicide Suspect Commits Suicide https://t.co/RaCD3po08H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2020 Everyone: curfew is on for Minneapolis. Misinformation circulated re an earlier shooting in the city. It was a suicide. Stay home. Minneapolis mayor, police chief announce curfew; National Guard called in to address unrest in downtown area https://t.co/hYpRhprbyn — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 27, 2020 “What our city needs right now is healing,” Mr. Frey said at a news conference. “We do not need more destruction. We do not need property damage. That is unacceptable in every way shape and form.” Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

