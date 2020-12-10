https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernard-death-penalty/2020/12/10/id/1001021

The U.S. executed convicted felon Brandon Bernard on Thursday, despite objections by some of the jurors in his trial who pleaded with the Trump administration to show him mercy, a media witness confirmed.

Bernard, 40, was the youngest person ever to receive a federal death sentence. He was put to death for the 1999 killing of two Texas youth ministers.

His execution proceeded despite vocal pushback from activists and ongoing legal challenges. The Trump administration in July resumed federal executions.

Celebrity and activist Kim Kardashian West, who is also working to become a lawyer, lobbied President Donald Trump earlier this week to spare Bernard. She was worked previously with the admionistration to free nonviolent offenders and promote criminal justice reform.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

