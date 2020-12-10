http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3c9Opc0rK2w/

A World War II, Purple Heart veteran from Westchester County, New York, who survived the coronavirus, received a special surprise for his 99th birthday on Tuesday.

Joey Casaburi, otherwise known as “Uncle Joey,” survived World War II, the Korean War, and a battle with the coronavirus that went on for three months, News 12 Westchester reported.

“He’s a fighter; he’s been a fighter forever. If you wanted to meet Superman, he’s Superman,” said Andrew Lawrence, Casaburi’s nephew.

Casaburi may be a decorated military veteran, but he has felt quite lonely this year behind the walls of his nursing home during the pandemic.

So the village of Hastings decided to give him a surprise for his 99th birthday.

The Hastings Fire Department, Police Department, and the military all showed up to wish him well.

“Uncle Joey set the bar, something that we all aspire to, to serve our country honorably,” said Jonathan Pietrantoni, staff sergeant. As for Casaburi, he says he is grateful for his birthday surprise. “I feel so proud and humbled,” said Casaburi. Casaburi is not the first World War II veteran who also beat coronavirus on his 99th birthday. In August, a Florida veteran beat the coronavirus and celebrated his 99th birthday in the same week, WSVN reported. In May, another World War II veteran also celebrated his 99th birthday with a drive-by celebration, Cleveland.com reported.

