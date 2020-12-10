https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-florida-deputies-repeatedly-plead-with-suspect-not-to-grab-gun-before-shooting-him-dead

Newly released videos show several Florida deputies pleading with and begging a suspect to put up his hands and not grab his gun before they were forced to shoot him, according to the New York Post.

Police fatally shot the suspect, Dylan Ray Scott, on Tuesday after police attempted to take him into custody on warrants for grand theft and resisting arrest.

According to reports, Scott previously told his mother in a letter that he wanted to “die via suicide by cop” and had what the Post referred to as a “history of attacking cops.”

What are the details?

Body-camera footage of the incident shows Scott fleeing from officers in his truck, which appeared to be in a commercial parking lot. Scott’s vehicle can be seen tearing into the nearby roadway, but comes to an immediate halt after another vehicle strikes the truck.

When officers approach Scott, who crawls over to the passenger side of his vehicle, he warns them that he had a gun in his waistband.

The footage then shows officers begging Scott not to reach for the weapon before fatally shooting him.

“C’mon, man, it’s not worth it,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Miskell can be heard pleading with Scott. “We do not take anything personally, and I do not want to shoot you, but if you don’t show me your hands, that’s what’s gonna happen. Put your hands up. Please don’t make me do this.”

Miskell continues, “You are gonna die right there in that passenger seat if you don’t show me your hands. … The warrants you have right now, you’ll get a bond. But if you make a bad decision right now, it could cost your life. And I’m begging you not to make that choice. … C’mon, man. Please don’t.”

Another unnamed officer add, “You’ll be out of jailed of jail tomorrow, man, just show us your hands.”

Scott then lunges out of the vehicle without warning, according to the outlet, and shots begin to ring out, striking him.

First responders on the scene transported Scott to nearby Tampa General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Upon investigation, no weapons were found on Scott’s person or in his vehicle, despite his assertions otherwise.

Authorities placed Miskell and three other officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave according to protocol.

In a statement on the incident, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “These deputies did a textbook job of trying to get this suspect to surrender himself. They pleaded with him to show his hands, stopping short of begging him not to reach for the firearm he repeatedly said he had. There is no perfect outcome in situations like this, but I am thankful that none of our deputies were hurt, and that we were able to keep innocent citizens on the roadway safe as this situation unfolded.”

What else?

According to Eugene O’Donnell, professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice as well as a former NYPD officer and Queens, New York, prosecutor, the suspect forced the officers’ hands and left them “unfairly branded” as killers.

“No matter what videos like these show, there will still be people who will just call him a ‘killer cop,'” O’Donnell told the outlet. “Especially in this unforgiving climate, officers like this just get unfairly branded, and even 10 years from now it will be used against them if they are ever again made to use deadly force.”

O’Donnell added, “It’s a big ask of a public servant to be forced into a situation where he has no choice but to snuff out another person’s life, especially when they’ve been face to face with them like this. … It’s not unusual for officers to take this kind of pain to the grave.

“No matter what,” he continued, “there’s going to be a cohort of people who believe that cops should wait until they get shot, that any preemptive force is inappropriate. These officers are our surrogates doing the hard things that we don’t want to have to do — and they often bear the costs to their death.”

(Content warning: Graphic footage):

