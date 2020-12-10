https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-youth-football-coach-hits-child

Viral video captured the moment a youth football coach struck a 9-year-old youth football player in the head at the national championships in Florida.

The video has garnered much attention from across social media, and has even caught the ire of NBA superstar LeBron James who said that he might have fought the coach in question if he were there.

What are the details?

According to TMZ, the incident involving the unnamed child recently took place at the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

Video caught the moment that the coach — later identified as Alexis Cobb, according to the Grio — began chastising the boy, identified as a Savannah Gators player, after a play. At one point, he hits the child — who was wearing a helmet — in the head and then shoves him to the sidelines.

International Business Times reported that the Gators issued a “half-hearted” apology for the incident, and said, “We understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one man’s actions. The guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little too far on a 9U player.”

The apology in question has reportedly since been deleted.

Following outcry, the coach issued an apology saying, “At the end of the day, I am a man. I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did.”

“I shouldn’t have discipled [the child] in public,” he added. “I should’ve waited till we got back. At the end of the day I apologize to him, the kids, the city, and my family back at home. I do apologize.”

LeBron James was so outraged that he shared the video on his Instagram Stories and said, “Ain’t no … way!! Couldn’t be my kid! Hell if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” James said Wednesday.

TMZ reports that it is unclear at the time of this writing whether the coach will face criminal charges in connection to the attack.

International Business Times, however, reported that the coach has been banned from the league for life.

