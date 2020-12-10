https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/12/10/wait-house-gop-going-tank-defense-bill-make-trump-happy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Today's hot topics on #TEMS: Unbiased event, PEUs spent, GOP's PA dent, Trump's lament, and more!
September 10, 2020
In Colorado, the police are canceling themselves
August 9, 2020
COVID-19 outbreak on Oregon mink farm among people and animals confirmed
November 29, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy