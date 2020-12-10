http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Hmo-q1_JKRY/

Video of CNN’s Christiane Amanpour refusing to research the Hunter Biden laptop story resurfaced on Thursday, as critics urged the media to face the fact that a story they censored in October turned out to be substantially true, after all.

When the New York Post reported that emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop pointed to shady foreign business deals, and suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden had lied about discussing his family’s business interests, social media companies censored the story and mainstream media outlets, including CNN, claimed it was “Russian disinformation.”

However, Hunter Biden admitted Wednesday that he was under investigation by the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. The investigation reportedly concerned tax filings, but also reportedly related to business dealings documented on the laptop.

In one heated exchange, Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington pushed back against Amanpour, who claimed that the laptop was disinformation and that there had “never been any issues” with corruption among the Bidens.

Of all the media deceit and propagndizing disseminated in the lead-up to the election to justify their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden documents — despite knowing they were genuine and not from Russia — this on CNN from @camanpour may be the most amazing: pic.twitter.com/mkI4Jtd4SN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Transcript via CNN:

HARRINGTON: The FBI — OK. You know what, also the United States government says, the FBI says, this laptop is not Russian disinformation. So, what are you talking about here, this laptop is real. It’s not just a laptop. There’s other e-mails, there’s text messages. They are real. So, according to the U.S. government — AMANPOUR: OK. I know that you’re trying to move everybody to look at that but that’s not what we’re hearing from the FBI. HARRINGTON: Why don’t you want to report this? This is one of the most powerful families in Washington. AMANPOUR: Liz, Liz, Liz– HARRINGTON: The Biden family and you’re OK, you’re OK with our interests being selled out to profit — AMANPOUR: Liz? HARRINGTON: — Joe Biden and his family when we’re suffering during a pandemic from Communists China — AMANPOUR: Yes. Absolutely, absolutely. HARRINGTON: — and he’s doing shady deals — AMANPOUR: Liz, as you know — HARRINGTON: — with Communist China and you’re comfortable. AMANPOUR: — perfectly well, I’m a journalist and a reporter and I follow the facts. And there has never been any issues in terms of corruption. Now, let me ask you this. Yesterday, the FBI — HARRINGTON: Wait, wait, wait. AMANPOUR: The FBI — HARRINGTON: How do you know that? AMANPOUR: I’m talking about reporting and any evidence. I’m talking to you now — HARRINGTON: I would love if you guys would start doing digging and start doing that verification. AMANPOUR: Now, we’re not going to do your work for you. I want to ask you a question — HARRINGTON: That’s a journalist’s job. AMANPOUR: — contrary to what — HARRINGTON: It’s a journalist’s job to find out if this is verified.

James O’Keefe recently revealed audio recordings that apparently show CNN deliberately spiking the laptop story. At the time, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter lauded the media’s “ethics” for quashing the story, and called for more censorship.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

