Democrat Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, refused to answer questions from reporters on Thursday night about the news that her step-son, Hunter Biden, is under federal criminal investigation over his foreign business dealings.

A reporter asked Jill Biden about the news, at which point security came up and “shooed” away the reporter as Jill Biden refused to answer questions about the matter.

Per pooler @johnyangtv, press was “shooed” away and “wranglers stepped in front of cameras” after @GriffJenkins asked Dr. Jill Biden her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation today. pic.twitter.com/vr6YFAPoL7 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 10, 2020

Fox News reporter Allie Raffa reported separately that Joe Biden has been out in front of the media every day this week, but he did not leave his home today, the day after news broke that his son, Hunter Biden, was under federal criminal investigation.

NEW: Details in the Hunter Biden tax investigation @AllieRaffa live in Wilmington, DE on @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/KwFWsnVKt8 — Fox News MMR (@FoxNewsMMR) December 11, 2020

A report from Politico indicated that the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden was larger than what Hunter Biden claimed when he said in a statement that it was regarding his taxes.

“In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Politico reported. “The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.”

CNN reported that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

Politico also reported that Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, was caught up in a separate federal criminal investigation.

“In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved,” the report said. “Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.”

