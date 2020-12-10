https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/12/10/watch-pelosi-squirm-when-she-knew-of-the-swalwell-chinese-spy-scandal-she-tries-to-spin-and-it-doesnt-go-well-n292261
About The Author
Related Posts
My Prediction: If Joe Biden Is Sworn in, the Investigation of Hunter Biden Will Lead to Joe's Resignation
December 10, 2020
Everything Is Really Insane Right Now, So Here's a Pound Cake Recipe
December 4, 2020
Hail Mary? Teachers Union Claims Reopening Schools is Rooted in 'Sexism, Racism, and Misogyny'
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy