Today, at a meeting of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, I offered a motion to affirm that inaugural preparations are for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Republicans rejected that motion. https://t.co/tLtuI1514p — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) December 8, 2020

Republican Leaders Block Congressional Recognition of Biden Inauguration

McConnell, McCarthy and Blunt rejected recognizing Biden as president-elect by voting against a resolution offered by Hoyer that said the congressional committee was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

Blunt responds: “It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic.”

Top Rs – McConnell, McCarthy and Blunt – effectively rejected recognizing Biden as president-elect by voting against a resolution offered by Hoyer that said the congressional inaugural committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris.

