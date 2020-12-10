https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/well-played-republicans-well-played/

Posted by Kane on December 10, 2020 12:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Republican Leaders Block Congressional Recognition of Biden Inauguration

McConnell, McCarthy and Blunt rejected recognizing Biden as president-elect by voting against a resolution offered by Hoyer that said the congressional committee was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

Blunt responds: “It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...