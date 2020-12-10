https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/10/so-what-are-trump-voters-going-to-do-about-having-an-election-stolen/
RUSH: Here’s Regine in Ft. Lauderdale. I’m glad you called. You’re up first today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Let’s bottom line what’s going on. The bottom line is the American people have been betrayed and abused. Let’s look at this. The election happened. The people wanted Donald J. Trump, that was the popular vote. You know what? That didn’t happen, and that was right hook number one. Then we find out there’s election fraud, Dominion and all the nonsense at the polling, that was the right hook number two.
The next punch in the gut was all this corruption, the Bang Bang, the RINOs. We have been failed, and we know it. We’re not stupid. And, you know what? If the Supreme Court doesn’t uphold the law of the land and take the Texas case and rule as it should, you know what? The people are not happy. And you know what? This is not Republican versus liberals and 50-50 or 51-49. That is total crap. The majority of this was country are conservatives, and they love what Donald Trump has been doing. And we don’t want it to go any further than that.
I don’t want to talk about liberals and how they have a say in this and they have a say in that. The mainstream media would this propaganda makes it seem like the liberals are this mighty force. It’s total crap. So the best thing about this election was, A, these things slithered out from under the rocks. Okay, the demon cast, we know who they were. Now we got the RINOs, the turncoats, people that we’ve elected to represent us as Republicans, we know who they are now. That’s beautiful. The corruption’s coming out.
And, you know what? It’s about time that the veil was lifted and we know who all the scumbags are. So my question is, sir, you were talking about secession, what do you think the American people are gonna do when you have the majority of the country and now everything’s leaking out, what do you think the people are gonna do or should we do?
RUSH: Well, I didn’t know that we were gonna get to a question because you were being very comprehensive in what you think.
CALLER: I mean, you’re the expert but, I mean, I just wanted to say that I just feel like it’s —
RUSH: Well, I know. I am the expert. But you all are treated to my opinions here countless times a day. You’ve just had a good riff here on what you think the American people wanted, what they did, what their express desires are, and you think that they’ve had an election stolen from them. So, given everything you said, what do you think people are gonna do?
CALLER: Well, you know what? I’m in Fort Lauderdale now, but I live in northwest Florida. And it’s Trump company. It’s conservative. And guess what? We go to the church. And we’re nice to one another, and you know what we’re respectful, it doesn’t matter your race, it doesn’t matter your color, and it doesn’t matter your religion. We treat people like human beings.
But, you know, I don’t know who people are supposed to do. You know, you hear people, oh, we’re gonna take up arms, we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that. But it’s gonna be a problem. And I’ll tell you something else, if the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, does not uphold constitutional law, which is the highest law in the land, then what the hell’s gonna happen in the lower courts? Why the hell should I be a law-abiding citizen?
RUSH: Yeah, these are all valid questions. But you’re not answering the question and time is dwindling. What do you think people are gonna do? If everybody agreed with you, if a majority, anyway, not represented by the election results because everybody sitting here today we’re being told that Biden won, it’s only a matter of time, Trump’s got no choice, Texas case going nowhere, no case going anywhere, Biden’s gonna be the next president for a couple minutes before they get Kommie in there, what do you think people are gonna do?
CALLER: You know what? I wish I could answer that question. I wish I had better answer. Not gonna say something stupid on national radio. But I wish I knew. I wish I knew there was something we could do. What we gonna boycott — first of all, the mainstream media —
RUSH: No, but see, you started out, you started out, the American people have had it, we’ve had it, we’ve been jobbed, we know it. We’ve had election taken away from us. We know it. We wanted Trump. We love Trump. Trump loves us, blah, blah, blah. The odds are, using intelligence guided by experience, the odds are nobody’s gonna do anything. You say I’m the expert. Now I’m up against it on time.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: You know, we ought to turn this into a game. What are you gonna do if Trump does not win this election? If the Supreme Court does not take the case, if whatever you’re expecting to happen does not happen, what are you going to do? ‘Cause that’s what every call I’ve had the last two days is adding up to. What’s gonna happen? What are we gonna do? What are the American people gonna do?