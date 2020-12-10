http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cXmM6aGYZI0/whats-in-a-name-change-part-three.php

(Paul Mirengoff)

As I discussed last night, the Falls Church School Board voted to rename Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and George Mason High School. The vote was unanimous.

However, it did not reflect the views of students, parents, school staff, and community members associated with these schools. In fact, the vote ran contrary to those views.

We know this because the school system conducted a survey. About 3,500 people responded. They included 1,332 parents, 208 staff members, 1,005 students, and 943 community members.

All of these groups opposed renaming the schools. On George Mason High, the overall split was 56 percent “no” and 26 percent “yes,” with the remainder expressing no opinion.

Students were the most likely group to favor the name change. But even among them, “no” prevailed over “yes” 38-26.

On Thomas Jefferson Elementary, the results were nearly the same. Overall, 56 percent said “no” to changing the name and only 23 percent said “yes.”

Here are the four most common reasons why respondents believe the school names should not be changed:

George Mason and Thomas Jefferson were Founding Fathers who made significant contributions to the founding of both Virginia and the United States of America.

They were, indeed, and it’s great that the Falls Church community still thinks these facts are in Jefferson’s and Mason’s favor.

Keeping the names would allow the division to embrace the history of George Mason and Thomas Jefferson and provide a way for students to learn from past mistakes. Changing the names would erase the history and remove that

opportunity.

I doubt that, even with the name change, teachers will miss a chance to remind students of the misdeeds of Jefferson. This rationale seems like a way for people who want to keep the names to sound politically correct.

George Mason and Thomas Jefferson owning slaves was a norm at the time.

I think it was in Virginia among people who could afford to. If the school board members had been around back then and had the money, there’s a good chance they would have owned slaves.

Changing the school names would be a waste of resources that could be better allocated to enhancing students’ educational experience.

The Falls Church community demonstrated good sense in its responses to this survey. Unfortunately, the school board ignored the community’s wishes.

Woke elites all over America are doing the same thing in various contexts. By so doing, they are fueling resentments that, in a well-functioning democracy, would be unlikely to bubble up, much less boil over.

