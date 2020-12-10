https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/12/which-hunter-bidens-associates-will-commit-suicide-daniel-greenfield/

Is anything going to actually happen to Hunter Biden as the result of the investigation into his Chinese business dealings that was apparently underway since 2018?

The odds are good that the feds will go through the motions, nail one of Hunter’s associates, meant to serve as his patsies when things went wrong (why do you think they were so eager to talk before the election), and then walk away.

You can see this foreshadowed in Hunter’s statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,”

Those “professional tax advisers”, who probably just followed orders, may want to run for the hills now, because they stand a good chance of catching twenty years in prison, where they might just hang themselves, while Hunter parties with strippers and doing coke with Chinese officials.

But then again, anyone doing business with Hunter or working for him, had to know how this would play out.

