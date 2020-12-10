https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dont-hug-loved-ones-holiday-season-warns/

(FOX NEWS) – The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week to avoid hugging loved ones this holiday season to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, during a Monday news conference, according to the Associated Press.

“That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now,” he added when responding to a question if hugging was considered “close contact.”

