We can neither confirm nor deny if any of this thread from The Epoch Times is accurate and even if it is if any sort of fraud or illegal activities took place on election night in Atlanta HOWEVER holy cow … this is some disconcerting and fairly blatant accusations.

And what some might even call proof.

Take a look for yourself:

Infographic ℹ️ What Happened in #Atlanta on #ElectionNight? In recent days, the fog of incomplete and conflicting information provided by interested parties has begun to clear. (Thread👇) https://t.co/pwhUw6s74r — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

The fog is clearing.

Let’s hope so.

It now appears that a state election monitor was absent for a part of the counting process. It is also clear that GOP #PollWatchers were prevented from meaningfully observing much of the process, even though they were allowed in the room. pic.twitter.com/V7i9txDRWg — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

The perception of conflict is often worse than the actual conflict itself.

Just sayin’.

1. RULE CHANGE

On Aug. 10, the State Election Board approved a new rule allowing election officials to start opening and scanning #AbsenteeBallots 3 weeks before #ElectionDay. The state is currently being sued over the rule. pic.twitter.com/2Pi7EoKqMe — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

2. WATER LEAK

On #ElectionDay, ballot-processing work at the State Farm Arena was delayed. It was later revealed that the source of the leak was an overflowing urinal. “The emergency delayed officials from processing ballots between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.,” the report says. pic.twitter.com/t38m1HVZ3d — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

An overflowing urinal.

How convenient.

3. SECURITY CAMERA FOOTAGE

Security footage from the arena shows workers moving around furniture after 8:20am. Only some parts of the footage were made publicly available. Attempts from various parties to obtain the footage have been unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/iTjsYjVGnM — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

Hrm.

4. MONITORS PLACED FAR AWAY

According to #Affidavits and #Security footage, GOP poll monitors were roped off in a media area at one end of the large tabulation center’s room. They were so far from the election workers that they couldn’t see in any detail what was being done. pic.twitter.com/kMTDMT7C7t — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

Now why on Earth would they do that?

5. DELAYS

At 8:40pm, 11Alive reported that “Fulton County election officials said they are behind—by about four hours—counting absentee ballots after a pipe burst in a room at State Farm Arena where some of those ballots were being held.” https://t.co/04PTNV8yri pic.twitter.com/mztEGPPgRo — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

But it sounds like there was no burst pipe, just an overflowing urinal.

6. BOXES IN FRONT OF AND ON TABLE

Released footage shows at 9:57pm, a man bringing an empty black ballot box and placing it on a table. At 10:25pm, the two boxes are still on top of the table. At 10:37pm, the table appears to have been cleared, with no sign of the boxes. pic.twitter.com/pbEpkk2mmd — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

Hrm again.

7. ‘STOP WORKING AND COME BACK TOMORROW’

At around 10:30pm, a person clearly identified by poll monitors as Moss “yelled out [that] they should stop working and come back tomorrow at 8:30 A.M.” pic.twitter.com/y6fdnnjScY — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

8. MONITORS LEAVE

Footage shows them leaving at about 10:40pm, leaving only 7 people behind: Moss, Freeman, 2 women in yellow t-shirts, 1 man in a red shirt, 1 man in a light blue top, and 1 man in a black jacket. pic.twitter.com/Qb21f6tLbZ — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

9. BOXES UNDER THE TABLE

At about 10:51pm, Moss is seen pulling a black ballot box out from under the table she had placed there in the morning. At 11:03pm, a woman takes stacks of papers out of it and starts placing them on the scanner. pic.twitter.com/iyW638vFka — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

Edison Research #ElectionResults feed data published by @NYTimes show that between 11:15pm and 12:03am, #FultonCounty added 46,442 votes to its tally, about 21% of them for Trump. Security footage continues at 12:50am, when the workers appear to be wrapping up. pic.twitter.com/TpgTuEeDbQ — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

So basically only one in five ballots was for Trump.

K.

10. MONITORS RETURN

After the next jump to 1:47am, 3 people are seen coming in. According to the #TrumpCampaign, 2 of them were GOP observers. Harrison said he and another monitor, Trevin McKoy, were told to go back to the arena after they learned that counting had continued. pic.twitter.com/tY0rZyAQXu — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

11. OFFICIALS RESPOND

A @GaSecofState spokesperson said that its “investigator” and an “independent monitor appointed by the State Election Board…both observed scanning until it was halted for the night around midnight.” pic.twitter.com/0OybAUru7d — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

Without observers?

But wait, there’s more.

12. ENVELOPE WITHOUT ADDRESS

“For signature matching, they can choose to be as involved in that as they want.” A tray labeled “Ballot Signature Verification” with nearly 400 #AbsenteeBallot envelopes in it was delivered to Freeman. The first envelope lacks a return address. pic.twitter.com/EUuXXMhuHX — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

The @GASecofState has acknowledged his office is investigating hundreds of instances of potential illegal voting activity, but has rejected the notion that #FultonCounty officials were involved in #VoterFraud at the arena on #ElectionNight. https://t.co/pwhUw6s74r /END/ — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 10, 2020

More questions than EVER about the 2020 election.

***

