Charlotte, NC — On Wednesday, the news was released that Hunter Biden was under a tax investigation. Joe Biden’s son released a statement confirming the investigation and that he was cooperating, and that he expected the review would find everything was legal. CNN was quick to note that his father was not implicated in the investigation.

CNN also reports that the Justice Department is now releasing the details of the investigation as they waited until after the election. The reason? They did not want to alter the election in any way. That seems convenient.

It has been reported that 10% of voters have suggested they may have changed their vote due to the results of the investigation into Hunter Biden’s China activities. President Trump was quick to remind everyone of that on Twitter Wednesday night.

No Title “10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.” Miranda Devine @nypost @TuckerCarlson But I won anyway!

While mainstream media outlets will try to pass this off as a routine investigation, this should be considered anything but routine. There is clear evidence from the laptop that was recovered showing that Biden engaged in corrupt business dealings. It is unfortunate for Hunter that the laptop did not disappear with Hillary’s e-mail.

The other thing that is not difficult to see is that this absolutely is related to Joe Biden. Hunter Biden took trips with his father on official trips. He engaged in special access to the White House, and it seems that Joe himself even profited off a cut of the business dealings.

The suggestion that this is not implicating the mainstream media declared “President-elect” is ridiculous. That’s not the thing that bothers me here, however.

What is bothersome is that it took months for the Justice Department to launch an investigation that should have started immediately. The laptop story broke in October, but we are just now starting to take a deeper look in December? That is a very delayed reaction.

It is completely different if the case would not have had any effects on the US election, but it absolutely will. Imagine if the DOJ finds Biden engaged in illegal activity as we suspect. Suppose they find a connection to Joe Biden, the mainstream media’s chosen puppet; what would happen?

It highlights the absolutely critical nature of the lawsuits like the one Texas filed challenging results in four states. It shows how crucial it is that the majority of states go along with that lawsuit.

If the election is not overturned and the left is successful in their push to get Joe Biden into the White House, it looks ugly. Joe Biden could be forced to resign, and then you are left with queen radical herself, Kamala Harris.

The Justice Department and Attorney General Barr made a huge mistake in not pursuing this case before the election. Barr was no doubt trying to save his reputation, as he has been constantly ridiculed by the media. Instead, he destroyed it and perhaps the country pending the outcome.

