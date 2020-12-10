https://concealednation.org/2020/12/why-we-carry-baby-stabbed-to-death-20-year-old-woman-severely-injured-in-attack-at-home/

CANTON, GEORGIA — A 13-month-old girl is dead and a 20-year-old woman was severely injured after being stabbed by a person inside a home. Police found them inside a bedroom of the residence. Four people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

“Detectives are working very hard to try to figure out what happened,” Canton Police Officer Pacer Cordry said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. Police reportedly said the baby and woman were not listed residents of the home and had only been staying there a short time. They did not describe their relationship with the man who lives in the home on Mountain Vista Blvd. “They traveled quite a bit, so we’re unsure of their residence and their relationship to one another,” Cordry said.

Police have made no immediate arrests, and it is not clear what happened inside the home.

Investigators with @CantonPoliceGA spent hours going through this home in the Mountain Vista subdivision where a baby was found stabbed to death. A 20 yr old woman is in serious condition with stab wounds. #fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/DXs1G8SVej — denisedillon (@DillonFox5) December 9, 2020

When a child is the victim of such a terrible crime, it heightens the anger felt by everyone. We can only hope that police are able to figure out what happen, and hold the person responsible for their terrible actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

