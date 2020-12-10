https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/wisconsin-supreme-court-agrees-hear-trump-election-challenge-arguments?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday evening to hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to throw out tens of thousands of ballots in two of the state’s Democratic strongholds, and moved quickly to schedule arguments for noon Saturday.

The decision came hours after a lower court rejected the Trump request to invalidate the state’s certification of Joe Biden as the winner and the president’s legal team skipped the state appeals court by going directly to Wisconsin’s highest court.

The campaign is seeking to throw out large swaths of ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties, arguing there were absentee ballot irregularities in both Democratic-leaning urban centers. The high court’s decision was first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Earlier Friday, Racine County Reserve Circuit Judge Stephen Simanek rejected the lawsuit and concluded Trump’s legal team had failed to prove Wisconsin’s voting laws were violated.

