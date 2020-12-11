https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/abortion-clinic-employee-celebrates-topping-christmas-tree-forceps/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – An employee at an abortion clinic proudly tweeted about how he was celebrating the festive season by topping his Christmas tree with forceps used to abort babies.

“IT IS LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO TOP OUR TOPPER,” wrote pro-abortion activist Michael Saenz alongside an image of the tree before deleting the tweet.

According to Live Action, Saenz is an employee at CARE, carried out late-term abortions and operates in Maryland and Nebraska.

