Alaska is the latest state to join the amicus curiae states in the Texas SCOTUS election lawsuit.

Arizona was the 18th state to join the Texas lawsuit against Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

Arizona Becomes 18th State to Back Texas in Lawsuit Against Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin Over Fraudulent Election

Now Alaska becomes the 19th state to join with Texas in their Supreme Court lawsuit.

