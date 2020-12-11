https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/alaska-19th-state-join-amicus-curiae-states-texas-scotus-lawsuit-found-balls/

Alaska is the latest state to join the amicus curiae states in the Texas SCOTUS election lawsuit.

Arizona was the 18th state to join the Texas lawsuit against Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

Now Alaska becomes the 19th state to join with Texas in their Supreme Court lawsuit.

Here is Alaska’s formal notice joining the amicus curiae states in the Texas SCOTUS election lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/7QSDAG8CIi — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) December 11, 2020

