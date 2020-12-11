https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/all-pro-nfl-offensive-tackle-russell-okung-comes-out-against-liberal-lockdown-lunacy/

One look at the 6’5″, 310lb Russell Okung and it’s clear why he’s been extremely successful in the National Football League. But his heroics on the playing field are nothing compared to what he’s doing in the real world and on Twitter where he’s speaking out against the draconian lockdowns that have crippled the nation and sent tens of millions of citizens into destitution.

The Carolina Panthers Pro-Bowl offensive tackle has been extremely vocal about the lockdowns, talking to business owners and families about the effects the lockdowns have had on their lives. And he’s using his platform on Twitter to let the world know he’s going to stand up for the little guys.

Do not ProBowl vote for me, instead, vote with your attention and money to your local small business. They need your help! — russ (@RussellOkung) December 10, 2020

If your business feeds your family, it is ABSOLUTELY essential. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 10, 2020

This pandemic is riddled with conflicts of interests at the people’s expense. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 9, 2020

No one has the authority to tell another hard working person their business is not essential. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 9, 2020

So if there is no “crisis” in US hospitals, was there one last time? https://t.co/zabRBGPU7p — russ (@RussellOkung) December 8, 2020

Talked to a family owned and operated small business today. All I heard and saw was pain.

What’s going on is an absolute travesty. This is bigger than left and right! — russ (@RussellOkung) December 9, 2020

Mainstream media continues working overtime to stir panic and further tarnish their relationship to facts. Free thinking will not be tolerated! — russ (@RussellOkung) December 8, 2020

An uninformed citizen is a compliant citizen. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 8, 2020

Critical thinkers are the enemies of every government. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 8, 2020

A quick scan reveals Okung is not overtly political and appears to be more libertarian than conservative. NOQ Report has reached out to him for comment and possibly an interview. But one thing is clear just from what we’ve seen. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys standout does not buy into the hype of “stop the spread” that has been the predicate for authoritarian governors and mayors to attack the livelihoods of their citizens.

With over a 99.5% recovery rate, COVID-19 does not appear to support the need for such drastic, economy-destroying measures. That recovery rate goes up considerably when we look at those under the age of 50. Yet businesses are being told they must shutter indefinitely. Currently, over 110,000 restaurants have been closed permanently in the country.

Big Government will always jump on any opportunity to make the people beholden to them. But as Russell Okung reminds us, no one has the authority to tell another hard working person their business is not essential.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

