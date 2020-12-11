https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/americans-get-stern-holiday-covid-19-warning-no-christmas-parties/

(NEWS CHANT) – A prime coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday – “no Christmas parties” – and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to return regardless of the most recent strikes towards U.S. authorities approval of a vaccine.

“The next three to six weeks at minimum … are our COVID weeks,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, advised CNN. “It won’t end after that, but that is the period right now where we could have a surge upon a surge upon a surge.”

Osterholm burdened that it could be a number of months earlier than the nation sees widespread availability of vaccines, the primary of which cleared a key U.S. regulatory hurdle on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

The post Americans get stern holiday Covid-19 warning: 'No Christmas parties' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

