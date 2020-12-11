https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/app-will-implement-vaccination-status/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Reports suggest that an app used prominently in the UK by people to book doctor and hospital appointments is to implement a vaccination status section that will show whether a person has taken the coronavirus jab or not, and that businesses may use it to refuse entry to those who have not.

The Daily Mirror reports that the ‘MyGP’ app, which is operated by a private company, not the government, will “add the feature which it says would allow pubs and theaters to bar entry to the unvaccinated.”

The app, which is described as “the UK’s largest independent GP booking and healthcare management app” will display a large green check mark (tick if you’re British) within the patient profile page, if a person has been vaccinated.

