The scheduled legislative hearing by the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee that was due to take place on Friday has been moved, with no explanation given.

The legislative hearing, complete with subpoena powers, was scheduled to take place in the Arizona Senate Judiciary Commitee on Friday at 9 AM.

Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing tomorrow at 9:00 am to take testimony (and issue subpoenas as deemed appropriate) regarding election integrity. Voters can watch on https://t.co/87T4tVRPWr live streaming. — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 10, 2020

As National File reported, the hearing would mark a significant step in the election integrity process. A previous hearing, in which President Trump’s legal team participated, involved multiple witnesses and serious analysis of the election, but did not have the full powers that a legislative hearing could provide, most notably the power to subpoena, and the requirement for sworn testimony.

The hearing had been called by Senate President Karen Fann. “A lot of our constituents have a lot of questions about how the voting, the electoral system works, the security of it, the validity of it,” Fann told tucson.com. “So we need to ask some questions and have somebody go through the process with us of what was done, how it was done, why it was done – and what else could we do to verify the votes were correct and accurate.”

However, the hearing then never took place. Representative Mark Finchem, who initially announced the timing of the hearing, queried whethere “more slow walking” in the Senate was to blame. “Who knows, it is a simple enough request, transparency,” he added, noting that the meeting could always be held virtually if people were concerned about coronavirus safety.

Actually… hearing not going to happen today. More slow walking? Who knows, it is a simple enough request, transparency. And with technology, a virtual meeting can happen. #StopTheSteaI — Mark Finchem (@MarkFinchem) December 11, 2020

Senator-elect Kelly Townsend tweeted that as the hearing has not taken place today, it is “basically moot,” as it will not happen before the Monday deadline for selecting presidential electors.

“I cannot begin to describe how utterly disappointed I am with the way things have gone here in Arizona,” Townsend said. “All I see is obstructionism and failure. I can say that I am proud of the several Legislators who have set to the task. I will long remember this.”

I cannot begin to describe how utterly disappointed I am with the way things have gone here in Arizona. All I see is obstructionism and failure. I can say that I am proud of the several Legislators who have set to the task. I will long remember this.#NotOver#StopTheSteaI — Senator-Elect Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) December 11, 2020

Dr Kelli Ward, the chairman of the Arizona GOP, reacted furiously on Twitter to the news, telling legislators to “hold the dang hearing!” Ward has been one of the strongest voices in Arizona pushing for election integrity, and has made repeated calls for a legislative hearing with full subpoena powers for well over a week, being one of the first people to do so.

HOLD THE DANG HEARING! https://t.co/Pg6GFWdRy6 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 11, 2020

