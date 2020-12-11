https://www.dailywire.com/news/as-china-congratulates-biden-their-genocide-continues

This week, in the hopes of renewing old bonds, the Chinese government offered congratulations to Joe Biden. After four years of tough treatment from the Trump administration, the move signals a hope and desire on the part of the brutal Marxist regime to reestablish a better standing with the U.S. and the rest of the world. Biden’s close relationship with China in the past as well as the fact that his son, Hunter Biden, is already financially entrenched in China bodes well for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Meanwhile, the unfettered genocide of the Uyghur Muslims in China continues with no end in sight, with allegations of similar atrocities in Tibet as well. Outside of lip service, most of the Left alongside Biden have turned a blind eye to these horrific crimes against humanity. With few exceptions, conservatives have been alone in taking a legitimate stand against the genocide, though their voices may soon be quelled by the incoming Biden administration if history provides any indication.

The grim details of the ongoing atrocities include forced abortions and sterilizations

So much evidence exists of a genocidal campaign against the Uyghurs in China that it beggars belief. Sadly, as with recent genocides of the past – including Rwanda and Bosnia – it seems that the horrors will only be condemned in some posthumous and impotent lament.

According to Olivia Enos of The Heritage Foundation, the CCP is forcing “sterilizations and implantation of intra-uterine devices (IUDs) in Uyghur women and forced abortions of Uyghur babies.” She also makes clear in her report that it’s “increasingly difficult to deny the CCP’s genocidal intent against Uyghurs.”

There is strong evidence indicating the CCP’s intent to eliminate, in whole or in part, future generations of Uyghurs. Succinctly, Zenz’s report finds several concerning trends that suggest an intent to prevent births, first through forced sterilizations and the forced implantation of IUDs, and second through forced abortions of Uyghur pre-born children. Other studies even document the use of infanticide against Uyghur post-born children.

Currently, 1 to 3 million Uyghurs are reportedly being held in Marxist “re-education centers” by the CCP to undergo “psychological indoctrination programs, such as studying communist propaganda and giving thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping,” according to Vox.

Able to crush any opposition within its borders with virtual abandon, the CCP is now allegedly building similar “re-education centers” in Tibet. The BBC reported in September 2020 that some 500,000 Tibetans are being forced into labor camps for the purposes of learning the “Chinese language and work ethics.”

China’s hope to renew old ties with Biden is well-founded

Though Biden’s stance toward China on the campaign trail was a defiant one, much of it seems like empty bluster if his past relationship with the CCP is any indication. The president-elect was instrumental in fostering closer ties with China both as a Senator and as Vice President with the Obama administration.

In a piece for the National Review in March 2020, Sen. Tom Cotton (R – Arkansas) detailed just how integral Biden was in fostering such a cozy relationship between the U.S. and China, often to the dismay of his fellow Democrats.

In the critical fight over whether to grant most-favored-nation trade status and World Trade Organization membership to China in the 1990s — a fight in which, again, many of his party’s leaders in Congress were on the right side — Biden carefully shepherded China through the process from his powerful perch as the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Wherever a brake might have been applied — by placing human-rights or labor conditions on most-favored-nation status, for example — Biden voted the measures down and lobbied other senators for Beijing. Unfortunately, China and Biden got their way, and American workers are still suffering from it.

Obama himself considered the relationship between the U.S. and China to be “the most important bilateral relationship in the 21st century,” while Biden served as his Vice President. Such bold pronouncements led to “unprecedentedly close ties” between the “two greatest economic powers,” according to Brookings.

It should come as no surprise, then, that China would actively congratulate President-elect Biden. The CCP is well aware that they have an amenable ally in Biden — one who is likely to offer no more than empty words of condemnation against their ongoing genocide, while simultaneously working to foster a deeper relationship together.

Cotton also rightly points out that for all the clamoring from the Left accusing President Trump of being a “Russian agent,” far more evidence exists to suggests President-elect Biden is deep inside China’s pocket.

The Hunter Biden fiasco raises many red flags

Though the story continues to be suppressed by the legacy media, perhaps the most damning aspect of the recent allegations found in the recent Senate report against Hunter Biden is not his underhanded dealings with Ukraine, but his ongoing relationship with China and the CCP. These allegations implicate his father as well.

Michael Goodwin of The New York Post asserts that Joe Biden has “secretly been playing footsie with China” for some time with his son often acting as a proxy of sorts, and that the president-elect “was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm.”

Goodwin also alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden “traveled together to China on Air Force Two, where Hunter landed a $1.5 billion commitment from a government-controlled Chinese bank.”

In “American Princelings,” Helen Raleigh of City Journal provides extensive details on how the CCP used the Bank of China — the regime’s largest nationalized bank — to buy “influence in the United States through the children of two of the most prominent officials in the Obama administration” in 2013. She names Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz — John Kerry’s stepson — as integral to the purchase of, potentially, such broad and deep-seated influence and corruption.

Consider…the Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) investment fund, partly owned and directed by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry, through their private equity fund, Rosemont Seneca Partners. Chinese companies, including some large state-owned enterprises such as the Bank of China (BOC), controlled and funded 80 percent of BHR, and Chinese government authorities approved the deal to establish the fund after Hunter Biden traveled to China with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2013.

John Kerry is, of course, poised to play a prominent foreign policy role in the Biden administration only adding to the speculation that the president-elect may willingly turn a blind eye to China’s brutality and oppression due to such unscrupulous dealings with the Marxist regime.

The Trump administration and conservatives have been most vocal in calling out the genocide

While the legacy media has attempted to portray the Trump administration and conservatives as decidedly “anti-Muslim,” the reality is that conservatives have often been the sole voice of condemnation against the Uyghur genocide.

In June 2020, White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien described the brutal indoctrination being inflicted upon Muslims in China by the CCP:

The Chinese Communist Party reinterprets religious texts, including the Bible, to support communist party ideology. It locks up millions of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in reeducation camps where they are subjected to political indoctrination and forced labor, while their children are raised in Party-run orphanages. This process annihilates family, religion, culture, language, and heritage of the people who are caught up in these camps. Under the Chinese Communist Party, information is tightly controlled and expression is constantly surveilled, so that it can be quashed or shaped by the state.

O’Brien has repeatedly referred to the facilities housing untold millions of Uyghurs as “concentration camps,” as the Trump administration deliberates on a formal declaration of genocide, according to the National Review.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) was the original cosponsor of the “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act.” In no uncertain terms, senator Hawley also spelled out the atrocities being committed by the CCP:

For too long, the Chinese Communist Party has gotten away with imprisoning over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in its concentration camps. Passing this bill shines the light on the Party’s human rights abuses and makes sure those responsible for the Uyghurs’ persecution do not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, the Left has remained largely silent on the genocide. In fact, “woke” companies like Nike and Apple, that actively market themselves as “progressive,” continue to demonstrate unabashed support for China and the CCP by incentivizing forced labor. Worse, they are now actively opposing legislation meant to curb such draconian practices in China.

Nike, Apple, and Coca-Cola all rallied against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and sought to curb the bill that would “ban imported goods made with forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region” and “prohibit broad categories of certain goods made by persecuted Muslim minorities in an effort to crack down on human rights abuses,” according to The New York Times.

These are some of the same companies whose reputations are built on supposed human rights advocacy. Nike has made millions marketing Colin Kaepernick as a “social-justice folk hero” and has committed $40 million to address “systemic racism” in the U.S.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, had the audacity to write an open letter denouncing “injustices” here in America during the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, knowing full well his company’s brutal and inhumane practices abroad. Cook wrote: “We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor, and life.”

This is the same company that encouraged such brutal and outlandish working conditions in its Chinese factories that nets were installed to prevent further suicides in 2010.

“Worker after worker threw themselves off the towering dorm buildings, sometimes in broad daylight, in tragic displays of desperation – and in protest at the work conditions inside. There were 18 reported suicide attempts that year alone and 14 confirmed deaths,” The Guardian reported.

The hypocrisy is, of course, astounding given that “Uyghurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 82 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors, including Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen,” according to the ASPI.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

