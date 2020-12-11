https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/11/awkward-gov-northam-shares-dramatic-video-of-nurse-emily-claiming-shes-tirelessly-caring-for-patients-in-sw-va-theres-just-1-big-problem/

Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam doesn’t even seem to know the state he claims to govern. On Thursday, Dec 10, the governor made famous by wearing blackface imposed new restrictions on the Commonwealth, including a limit of no more than 10 in a gathering and a 12 midnight to 5 am curfew.

Because as we all know, COVID is really at its most contagious overnight.

Ahem.

Welp, during his presser he shared a video of Nurse Emily who made a very heartfelt plea for people to wear a mask and stay home if they don’t need to go out. It is a fairly effective video, unless of course you’re a governor claiming she is caring for patients in your own state.

And she’s not.

So moving.

So dramatic.

So NOT southwest Virginia.

Northam doesn’t even know where the Hell southwest VA is.

Granted, these Virginians might be crossing the border for care but she is not caring for them IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA.

Nope.

Not Virginia.

Don’t worry Ralphie, the media is jumping in to save your bacon:

And even she had to concede.

So either Ralph really doesn’t know where Nurse Emily is OR whoever writes his tweets for him really bombed it.

Perhaps a little bit of both.

***

