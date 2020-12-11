https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/11/awkward-gov-northam-shares-dramatic-video-of-nurse-emily-claiming-shes-tirelessly-caring-for-patients-in-sw-va-theres-just-1-big-problem/

Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam doesn’t even seem to know the state he claims to govern. On Thursday, Dec 10, the governor made famous by wearing blackface imposed new restrictions on the Commonwealth, including a limit of no more than 10 in a gathering and a 12 midnight to 5 am curfew.

Because as we all know, COVID is really at its most contagious overnight.

Ahem.

Welp, during his presser he shared a video of Nurse Emily who made a very heartfelt plea for people to wear a mask and stay home if they don’t need to go out. It is a fairly effective video, unless of course you’re a governor claiming she is caring for patients in your own state.

And she’s not.

Emily is an amazing #COVID19 ICU nurse at @BalladHealth working tirelessly to care for patients in Southwest Virginia. Everyone should hear her powerful story: https://t.co/4XHyGXHnz1 Our healthcare workers are true heroes—let’s show them we care by doing our part to stay safe. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 11, 2020

So moving.

So dramatic.

So NOT southwest Virginia.

Rest assured, folks, the Governor is looking out for Southwest Virginia. Just as soon as he figures out where the hell it is. pic.twitter.com/vOhuZB2mmP — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 11, 2020

Northam doesn’t even know where the Hell southwest VA is.

Granted, these Virginians might be crossing the border for care but she is not caring for them IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA.

My step grandmother and grandfather spent their last hours at Holston Valley. It’s where my wife was taken after her near fatal accident. They do great work, and are truly wonderful people. But they’re not in Virginia. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 11, 2020

Nope.

Not Virginia.

Don’t worry Ralphie, the media is jumping in to save your bacon:

@GarrenShipley you know as well as I do that Holston Valley Medical Center services patients from Southwest Virginia. — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) December 11, 2020

Add in the fact that the vast majority of Richmond thinks that Southwest stops at Roanoke, and it’s more than just semantics. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 11, 2020

If they can’t get the small, easy stuff right, how can we trust them with the big, difficult stuff? — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 11, 2020

Quite true. But that’s not what Ralph’s tweet said. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) December 11, 2020

ok i see what you’re saying. he should have said working to care for patients from SW VA. — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) December 11, 2020

And even she had to concede.

So either Ralph really doesn’t know where Nurse Emily is OR whoever writes his tweets for him really bombed it.

Perhaps a little bit of both.

***

