Time magazine has named former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as its “Person of the Year.”

The long-running publication also named Dr. Anthony Fauci and America’s frontline workers at its “Guardians of the Year.”

What are the details?

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story” with regard to the 2020 presidential election.

The two also showed that the “forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

“Every elected president since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year,” Felsenthal said. “This is the first time we have included a vice president.”

What else?

Fauci and America’s frontline workers, however, were named “Guardians of the Year.”

The magazine’s Jeffrey Kluger and Alice Park write, “Guardians put themselves on the line to defend the ideals sacred to democracy. In 2020, they fought on many fronts. On the front line against COVID-19, the world’s health care workers displayed the best of humanity — selflessness, compassion, stamina, courage — while protecting as much of it as they could.”

“By risking their lives every day for the strangers who arrived at their workplace, they made conspicuous a foundational principle of both medicine and democracy: equality,” Kluger and Park wrote. “By their example, health care workers this year guarded more than lives.”

Further, Fauci is celebrated as having led the fight for “truth” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci led not only the battle against COVID-19 but also the fight for truth — clear, consistent messaging being fundamental to public health,” Time explained. “With steadfast integrity, Fauci nudged, elided, and gently corrected a president used to operating in a reality of his own construction, buoyed by the fervent repetition of lies.”

