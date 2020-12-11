http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GF9Mm8WvR1Q/biden-lie-about-defunding-until-after-january-5.php

Someone leaked a zoom call that Joe Biden had with “civil rights leaders”–i.e., grifters like Al Sharpton–on Tuesday. It is interesting in several respects. Here, Biden urges his audience to lie low in talking about the police until the Georgia Senate elections have been decided on January 5, since “That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police.” Yes, and it worked, because numerous Democratic Party leaders have said that when they say “Defund the police,” they mean “Defund the police.”







Biden’s caution may not be surprising, but his explicit tying of the deception to January 5 would be big news if a Republican did it:

I just raise it with you to think about how much do we push between now and January 5 — we need those two seats — about police reform.

But don’t worry, Biden says–once the Georgia elections are over, we can come out of the closet:

But I guarantee you, there will be a full-blown commission. I guarantee you it’s a major, major, major element.

Just don’t talk about it until January 6.

