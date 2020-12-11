https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/trump-did-not-concede

“Trump Conceded” was a trending topic on Twitter Friday, but the American people (at least some of them) may be a bit confused. Bill O’Reilly joined the Glenn Beck Radio Program Friday to explain what President Donald Trump really meant in his recent tweet (hint: he did NOT concede the election) and to stress that no matter who’s in the White House next year, something must be done to keep America’s future elections free and fair.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:







