The Pentagon announced that it plans to withdraw its military support by January for the CIA’s international counterterrorism missions.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday:

Defense One reported:

Few details on the scope of the review process, including how broad it is, were available on Wednesday. Two sources familiar with the matter said that Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller has sent a letter to CIA Director Gina Haspel saying that a longstanding arrangement offering DOD support to the agency is in jeopardy. The review is the pet project of Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Ezra Cohen-Watnick, one of several top-level political appointees assigned to acting roles in the Pentagon in the wake of Trump’s Election Day loss. Several of those officials, including Cohen-Watnick, are seen as Trump loyalists.

Some may speculate that this move proposed by January may have something to do with the President’s recent actions in replacing the Secretary of Defense as much as the implications to the CIA. CIA Director Haspel has gone stealth since the 2020 election.

The Pentagon’s actions may also be related to the President’s Executive Order regarding foreign intervention in our elections that we wrote about recently. A report on this matter is due in a week from the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe:

The President has reasons for focusing military and CIA assets less on the Middle East and more on China and Russia. Perhaps next week’s report from Ratcliffe will address this.



