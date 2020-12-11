https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/11/breaking-scotus-rejects-texas-effort-to-challenge-the-2020-election-results/

And there it is:

President Trump had earlier in the day called on the Supreme Court to show “wisdom and courage”:

And:

Update:

And:

https://twitter.com/gabrielmalor/status/1337543033055809536

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...