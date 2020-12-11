https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/11/breaking-scotus-rejects-texas-effort-to-challenge-the-2020-election-results/

BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Texas-led effort to toss out election results in four key states that Biden won — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) December 11, 2020

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Texas’ last-ditch effort to overturn the election results in four battleground states that voted for Joe Biden. https://t.co/tZ1Vepu0Oh — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 11, 2020

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS throws out Texas’s suit attempting to challenge presidential election results in four battleground states, granting Texas leave to file its complaint but summarily dismissing its suit for lack of standing:https://t.co/OnYMTpXuhQ — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 11, 2020

President Trump had earlier in the day called on the Supreme Court to show “wisdom and courage”:

If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Justices Alito and Thomas say that the court has an obligation to hear the case under the theory of original jurisdiction but otherwise make no other peep. pic.twitter.com/qyFhwYLFjv — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 11, 2020

Justice Alito, joined by Justice Thomas, would grant the motion for leave to file but “not grant other relief.” The other relief Texas had sought was a preliminary injunction or a TRO. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 11, 2020

Justices Alito and Thomas have, in the past, expressed their view that original actions should not require leave of the Court, which is why they have the separate statement. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 11, 2020

