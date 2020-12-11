https://www.theblaze.com/news/scotus-denies-texas-election-lawsuit

The Supreme Court put an end to one of the last ditch efforts to overturn the official results of the 2020 election when it said on Friday that it would not hear a lawsuit by the state of Texas.

The order from the Supreme Court was brief and said simply that the plaintiff did not have standing to sue over the manner in which other states run their elections.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Justice Alito offered a separate statement, to which Justice Thomas agreed.

In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

The order likely dooms any legal recourse President Donald Trump has to deny the official results saying former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Here’s more about the SCOTUS decision:







Supreme Court rejects Texas’ effort to toss out election results in 4 key states



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

