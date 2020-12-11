https://www.dailywire.com/news/supreme-court-rejects-texas-lawsuit-to-overturn-election

The Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that was filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election in four states.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the court’s unsigned order stated. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.