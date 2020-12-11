https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-texas-gop-perhaps-law-abiding-states-should-form-union-that-will-abide-by-constitution

In reaction to the Supreme Court dismissing a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn presidential election results in four states, the state’s Republican Party Chairman Allen West posed, “Perhaps, law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law,” West said in a press release published Friday. “Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences.”

The SCOTUS decision “establishes a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable,” the Republican said. “This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic.”

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” posed West.

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

As reported by The Daily Wire, the unsigned order from the Supreme Court stated, “The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Read the full statement from West, below:

Below is Chairman Allen West's statement regarding the decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss Texas' constitutionally legitimate and critical lawsuit.

The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don't.

