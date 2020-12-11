https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-trump-legal-team-files-emergency-petition-supreme-court-georgia/

President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed an emergency petition in the Supreme Court of Georgia.

The petition comes just hours after the Supreme Court denied Texas’ bid to challenge voting procedures in four states and investigate voter fraud.

The petition seeks a Writ of Certiorari to review the court order of Justice Constance C. Russell earlier this month, who the Trump campaign contends was not qualified to preside over the election contest or enter orders in the case.

The campaign is seeking to decertify the results of the election in Georgia, which has been the subject of extreme controversy due to the extreme irregularities with the votes.

The 248-page petition can be read in full here.

President Trump has filed a massive lawsuit in Fulton County, some of the highlights include 2,560 felons who voted, 66,247 underage voters, and 2,423 votes from people who were not registered.

The lawsuit additionally lists 1,043 individuals registered at PO boxes, 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state, 395 individuals who voted in two states, 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election, 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county and 30,000 – 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification.

The legal team included numerous affidavits and outlined over 30 violations of Georgia laws and codes.

Currently, Biden leads the state with 2,473,633 votes to Trump’s 2,461,854. The lawsuit has highlighted nearly 200,000 illegal votes, more than enough to change the results.

“Georgia officials who have fecklessly asserted that the general election was an ‘amazing success’ ‘with no credible evidence of irregularity’ are undermining public confidence in the integrity of our elections,” State Republican Chairman David Shafer said when announcing the lawsuit.

