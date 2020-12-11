https://www.dailywire.com/news/business-partner-warned-hunter-biden-that-he-did-not-report-400000-in-income-from-burisma-report

A business partner of Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat Joe Biden, reportedly warned him in a 2017 email that he did not disclose $400,000 in income that he made from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

“The message from Eric Schwerin, then president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, says Hunter Biden would need to ‘amend’ his 2014 returns to reflect the ‘unreported’ income, according to the copy of the email,” NBC News reported. “The email was made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello. Costello has said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware.”

This development comes after news broke this week that Hunter Biden is under federal criminal investigation for matters related to his taxes and foreign business dealings.

The email, dated January 16, 2017, stated: “In 2014 you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income.”

“The email goes on to note that Hunter Biden, who is now the subject of a federal tax probe, netted more than $1.2 million for the year,” NBC News added. “The earnings include the $400,000 from Burisma as well as income from Rosemont Seneca Advisors and a legal firm.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.