Joe Biden is filling out his presidential administration weeks away from a planned grand inauguration ceremony after spending months deriding his opponent’s rallies as deadly super-spreader events.

On Thursday, Biden tapped former Assistant Secretary of State for African affairs, former U.N. Ambassador, and former White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice to be the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. With decades of foreign policy experience (with a performance record up for debate), Rice is poised to re-enter the White House in a domestic role.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor and presidential rival Pete Buttigieg is reportedly at the top of the list for U.S. ambassador to China.

Make Susan Rice, with a foreign policy resume, dictate domestic policy. Make Pete Buttigieg, with a domestic policy resume, dictate foreign policy with China. https://t.co/HefWiV3afA — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) December 10, 2020

What substantive experience does Buttigieg have to warrant the former Midwestern small-city mayor taking the helm of U.S.-Chinese policy, no one knows. Democrats, however, want the 38-year-old in the Biden cabinet somewhere to groom the rising star for a future White House run. It doesn’t matter if he’s qualified. What does matter is that he can run for office again.

Unfortunately for Buttigieg in an identity politics-controllled party, even though he’s gay, he’s still white. And paler skin is a problem for Democrats nowadays.

“Finding a Cabinet position for him has been a challenge as the former VP focuses on nominating women and people of color to high-level posts,” Axios reported in the scoop.

Meanwhile, Rice’s position helps her fill her gap in domestic experience to escape vulnerabilities in a future Democratic presidential primary.

