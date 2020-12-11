https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/chicago-story-exposes-rank-selfishness-u-s-teachers-unions/

(NEW YORK POST) – It was an appalling argument for an even more disgraceful cause: The Chicago Teachers Union tweeted out that the push to reopen schools is “rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny.”

Wiser heads soon deleted the message, though not before one union supporter chimed in, “Been feeling this lately. We can discuss the merits of reopening but the conversation cannot be rooted in white supremacy.” Huh?

It’s the worst sort of mental laziness — throw “racism” and “sexism” charges at anyone who opposes you.

