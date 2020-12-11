https://www.oann.com/colombia-inflation-unlikely-to-meet-target-in-2021-finance-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=colombia-inflation-unlikely-to-meet-target-in-2021-finance-minister

December 11, 2020

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s consumer prices increases are unlikely to meet the central bank’s long-term 3% target next year, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said on Friday.

A long coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and associated business closures and job losses have kept consumer demand weak in the Andean country, with analysts repeatedly over-estimating inflation increases.

Twelve-month price growth was 1.49% in November, though analysts had expected 1.7%.

“Unfortunately I don’t think we can meet the central bank’s target, which is 3%,” Carrasquilla said at a virtual business event. “We will only gradually return to the target.”

In a June revision of its fiscal targets, the government had projected inflation of 3% for 2021.

The central bank took advantage of low inflation to gradually cut 250 basis points from the benchmark interest rate, before holding borrowing costs at a historic low of 1.75%.

